Hollywood South News with Jabari: What’s filming soon in NOLA!

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans seems to be picking up with film productions yet again. Here’s a look at what will be filming in the near future.

Manuscript will be a thriller feature film and will star Morgan Freeman. The production for Manuscript starts filming on October 9th and they’ll be shooting in NOLA for 20 days.

Butterfly in the Typewriter is an independent feature film drama that will star Susan Sarandon. Production stars in November.

The First is a HULU original series about the first humans on Mars. Actor Sean Peen recently signed on as one of the stars. The series is being created by Beau Willmon who also created the Netflix Original House of Cards show.