Demanding equality & a stiff drink! 68 years later, ladies Storm the Sazerac again

New Orleans — “Stormin’ of the Sazerac” is one of our most spirited annual events at the Roosevelt Hotel. The hotel proudly raises a glass Friday to toast the New Orleans women who stormed the Sazerac Bar 68 years ago demanding equal treatment. In the early 1900s, women were not allowed into bars except on Mardi Gras day. This all changed when Seymour Weiss opened the Sazerac Bar in the Roosevelt (a bar with a storied history, that still stands today)! On the morning of September 26, 1949, women filled the bar upon its opening, so no men could be served before the ladies got their cocktail – history was made that day and a tradition was born!

The hotel invites all women to come celebrate the annual Stormin of the Sazerac with cocktails, food and entertainment! It starts Friday at 1pm in the Blue Room with music and entertainment from Chance Bushman and the Ibervillianaires, a three course luncheon, a 1940s inspired fashion show and, of course, signature cocktails.

Attendees are encouraged to come in their best 1940s attire! The best dressed will win a great prize, including a stay at the hotel and a treatment at the Waldorf Astoria Spa.

The Fountain Lounge will join in the revelry, serving half-priced selected cocktails from 1 – 3 p.m. and small plates from 1 – 4 p.m. We’ll also have live music in the Fountain Lounge so be sure to come ready to dance.

At 3 p.m., everyone will form a second line to “storm” the Sazerac Bar and will be led by our 2017 “Reigning Spirit of the Sazerac” Georgia Boswell of Drew’s Tunes.

For more information and tickets, visit therooseveltneworleans.com or call 504-335-3129 to make your luncheon reservations.