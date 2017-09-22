Cookin’ with Nino: Quinoa Mushroom and Tomato Pilaf

Quinoa Mushroom and Tomato Pilaf

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 small shallot, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced  mushrooms
  • ½ cup fresh tomatoes, sliced to small dice
  • 1 1/2 cups quinoa, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme, basil, or tarragon  leaves
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 3 cups vegetable stock

Instructions:

  1. Heat a large saucepan over medium heat and swirl olive oil around the inside of the pan to coat.  Cook shallot and garlic in the hot oil until translucent, about 3 minutes; stir in mushrooms, cooking and stirring until mushrooms are browned, 8 to 10 minutes.  Stir quinoa, thyme, bay leaf, kosher salt, and black pepper into mushroom mixture.  Cook, stirring often, until quinoa gives off a slightly toasted fragrance, about 5 minutes.
  2. Pour vegetable stock into quinoa mixture (stock may spatter a bit); stir to combine.  Bring to a full boil, reduce heat to low, and cover pan; simmer until liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes.  Remove from heat and fluff quinoa pilaf with a fork; cover pan and let pilaf stand 10 more minutes to steam dry.
