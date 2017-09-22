Cookin’ with Nino: Quinoa Mushroom and Tomato Pilaf
Quinoa Mushroom and Tomato Pilaf
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 small shallot, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced mushrooms
- ½ cup fresh tomatoes, sliced to small dice
- 1 1/2 cups quinoa, rinsed and drained
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme, basil, or tarragon leaves
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 3 cups vegetable stock
Instructions:
- Heat a large saucepan over medium heat and swirl olive oil around the inside of the pan to coat. Cook shallot and garlic in the hot oil until translucent, about 3 minutes; stir in mushrooms, cooking and stirring until mushrooms are browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir quinoa, thyme, bay leaf, kosher salt, and black pepper into mushroom mixture. Cook, stirring often, until quinoa gives off a slightly toasted fragrance, about 5 minutes.
- Pour vegetable stock into quinoa mixture (stock may spatter a bit); stir to combine. Bring to a full boil, reduce heat to low, and cover pan; simmer until liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and fluff quinoa pilaf with a fork; cover pan and let pilaf stand 10 more minutes to steam dry.