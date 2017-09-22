× Beyonce’s lawyers say it was ‘reasonable and justified’ to use Messy Mya’s voice in ‘Formation’

NEW ORLEANS – Beyonce’s legal team has responded to a $20 million lawsuit brought by the estate of New Orleans rapper Anthony Barre.

Barre’s estate is suing for back royalties over the use of Barre’s voice in Beyonce’s hit song “Formation.”

In new documents related to the case, lawyers for the music superstar have said the use of Barre’s voice was “reasonable and justified,” according to TMZ.

A promising local musician known as Messy Mya who died in the Seventh Ward in 2010, Barre can be heard in “Formation” saying “I like that.”

Barre’s voice is used for a total of six seconds, according to TMZ.

After the song came out, Barre’s family said Beyonce did not have permission to use his voice.

In addition to downplaying the extent to which Barre’s voice was used on the track, Beyonce’s legal team also assert her First Amendment rights to free speech, according to TMZ.