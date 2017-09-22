× Are you ready to Time Warp again at this year’s Rougarou Fest?

HOUMA, La. – The Rougarou Fest is looking for a few good Rocky Horror Picture Show fans to dress up as Transylvanians for this year’s parade in downtown Houma.

The annual Halloween-themed festival takes place on Saturday, October 21, and Sunday, October 22, and offers food, music, and the signature Krewe Ga Rou Halloween Parade.

Shannon Knight Bella from the Rougarou Time Warp group put out an open invitation on Facebook inviting anyone who may be interested to sign up for the parade.

Participants are encouraged to create their own costume of black pants or shorts, a black coat, a bow tie, bright colored gloves, a fun hat, and black shoes with white socks.

“Last year the witches were a HIT,” Bella wrote. “Well I’d love to hear the same response about the Time Warpers! Let’s rock this! Get pumped, talk to your friends, ask if they would be willing to be passionate about this and make it a blast!”

Check out the full post below for more information: