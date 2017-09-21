Would you eat it? Spicy Game Day Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Test Kitchen Taylor has been asking for your favorite dips for football season. This Spicy dip was sent in by Nancy and Molly Bookoff. They loved the dip, but Test Kitchen Taylor said she would up the spice next time!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

Spicy Dip for Game Day

1 stick cream cheese

1 cup Salsa

1 small can of white beans

1 small can of chopped green chilies

1/2 cup shredded cheddar

Mash cream cheese into bottom of dish

Top with salsa

Add beans and chilies

Top with cheddar

Bake at 350 for 25 mins