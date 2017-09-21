Trump praises health care of Nambia, a nonexistent African country

President Donald Trump lavished praise on the health care system of Nambia during a speech at the United Nations. But there’s one little problem — there’s no such country.

“In Guinea and Nigeria, you fought a horrifying Ebola outbreak,” Trump told African leaders gathered Wednesday. “Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient.”

Trump mentioned Nambia twice during the session attended by leaders of several nations, including Ghana, Namibia and Uganda.

The gaffe lit up social media, with many speculating whether he meant Namibia, Zambia or Gambia.

The White House later clarified that Trump was talking about the southwestern African nation of Namibia. Namibia dodged the Ebola outbreak that killed thousands in Africa two years ago and affected several nations, including the United States.

At the time, Namibia revamped its health care system to ward off an Ebola outbreak and treat sudden infections.

The nation of 2.5 million people is one of the world’s biggest producers of uranium. It shares borders with Angola, Zambia, South Africa and Botswana.

Nambia aside, Trump also applauded the continent’s economic progress during the speech.

“Africa has tremendous business potential,” he said. “I have so many friends going to your countries, trying to get rich. I congratulate you. They’re spending a lot of money.”