Shotgun Wedding? Buy an engagement ring, get a FREE shotgun!

MANDEVILLE, La - At a Louisiana jewelry store, love, real love is in the air.

And love is about to be put on the credit card of 22 year-old Ryan Byl.

Ryan is looking for an engagement ring. Ryan is looking for THE engagement ring.

No moment could be more life changing. No moment will ever be more heart warming.

That's why Ryan Byl is at Anne Dale Jeweler in Mandeville, Louisiana.

That's where Ryan runs into WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood who congratulates Ryan by telling him, with the purchase of an engagement ring here, you get a FREE shotgun.

That's right. It's a Mossberg 500 shotgun. With every engagement ring that costs at least $4,000.

Ryan has a response to that, "where do I sign up?"

He signs up right here at Anne Dale Jeweler with Stephen Dale. Stephen is son of Anne Dale who opened the store with her name on it more than 30 years ago.

It's Stephen who's the brains behind this "big bang theory".

Wild Bill wonders, "what were you thinking Stephen Dale?"

Stephen says, "guys in Louisiana like to hunt. They like to hunt for just about everything. That's everything but diamonds. Getting a free shotgun makes that hunting a little more fun."

Diamonds may not always be forever. But wedding season and hunting season just got hitched for the long haul.

The girl gets the ring. The guy gets the gun.

And shotgun wedding gets a new definition.

Stephen Dale says, "it's a marriage made in jewelry store heaven."

In Louisiana, let the hunting begin for ducks, deer and now, diamonds, too.