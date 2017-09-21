Police: Man filmed pair raping 14-year-old Utah girl because ‘it was funny’ 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- Two men have been arrested in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old Utah girl that police say was recorded on video.

According to a statement of probable cause, police were contacted September 9 about a sexual assault involving a 14-year-old girl from West Jordan.

The girl's father told police the girl had slept over at a friend's house the previous night and made arrangements to sneak out with three guys, one of whom she had met before and communicated with through Snapchat.

The girl told police the men took her to a gas station to get alcohol before going to a mall parking lot, a hookah bar, and then a party at a home. She said the last thing she remembers is leaving the party and being in the back seat of a car with a man kissing her, and she said she told the man to stop.

Police obtained a recording that shows the victim in the back seat of a car with her head hanging off the seat and outside the door.

"[Victim] appears to be unresponsive through most of the video, but does make feeble attempts to push the person on top of her off," the PC statement states. "It appears [Victim] is passed out and/or unconscious throughout most of the video and clearly cannot give consent to anything that is happening to her."

The video shows two males apparently performing sex acts on the girl as the third man records the assault.

Police identified the man who the girl had met previously as Leclair Dodjim, who goes by "LA". Police say the video shows the other men calling him "LA" as he is on top of the victim.

Dodjim admitted to police that they picked the victim up and they all consumed alcohol. He said the other man, who he called "Nash", had sex with the girl before he attempted to do the same. He told police he was "too drunk" and so he just laid on her, and he denied performing any sex acts on the teen.

Dodjim identified the man who recorded the assault as his brother, Richard Mbaye Djassera. The brother was located and agreed to speak with police. He said he saw his brother and his brother's friend having sex in the back seat of his car and decided to film it.

"He said he thought it was funny so he recorded them having sex on his phone," police wrote in the PC statement.

Both Dodjim and Djassera have been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. It is unclear whether police have identified the third suspect at this time.

Dodjim was booked for previous charges as well as several new charges that include aggravated kidnapping, rape, forcible sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and aggravated sexual assault.

Djassera was booked for previous charges as well as several new charges that include aggravated kidnapping, rape, forcible sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and aggravated sexual assault.