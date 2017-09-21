Off-duty Slidell Police officer killed in motorcycle accident

SLIDELL, La. – An off-duty Slidell Police officer was killed in a motorcycle accident yesterday.

Lieutenant Ray Dupuy died after the accident, which occurred on September 20, according to the Slidell Police Department.

“Lieutenant Ray Dupuy was a dedicated public servant who served and protected the citizens of Slidell for over two decades,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. “Please keep Lieutenant Dupuy’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. This is going to be a very difficult time for our Slidell Police family.”

No further details about the accident have been released.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to be vigilant and to watch for motorcycles,” SPD spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau said. “As in this case, and may other cases, motorcycle crashes can be avoided if drivers take the extra time to look twice.”

Louisiana State Police troopers have taken over the investigation and will release more information soon, according to Fandal.