NOPD looking for missing 17-year-old girl

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Taja Reaux left her home in the 3700 block of Texas Drive around noon on September 16, according to the NOPD.

Reaux told her family that she was going to a football game before she left on foot, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Reaux stands 5’6”, weighs about 190 pounds, and has a short hair style.

She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Taja Reaux is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.