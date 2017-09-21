× NOPD looking for man who stole frozen food, detergent from shed behind Gentilly home

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole frozen food and laundry detergent from a shed behind a Gentilly home.

The man targeted a home in the 4400 block of Baccich Street just after 9:30 a.m. on September 13, according to the NOPD.

After removing several items from a chest freezer, the man grabbed several bottles of Gain laundry detergent, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect should contact any Third District detective at (504) 658-6030.