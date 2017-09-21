Louisiana State Police issues endangered child advisory for missing 16-year-old Denham Springs girl

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – A Level II Endangered or Missing Child Advisory has been issued for a Denham Springs teen who hasn’t been seen since September 15.

Sixteen-year-old Makenzie Alexix Pape was last seen around 7 p.m. last week in the 20000 block of Saun Drive in Denham Springs, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The LSP issued the advisory on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Pape is approximately 5’3” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue polo style shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Mackenzie Alexis Pape should immediately contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 or their local law enforcement agency.