‘I had to give my dog La Croix’: Twitter reacts to New Orleans boil advisory

NEW ORLEANS — It’s Day 2 of a boil advisory in New Orleans, and residents are venting about their frustrations in the best way they know how — with humor and tweets.

The city issued the boil advisory Wednesday morning after a turbine failed unexpectedly and caused the water pressure to drop temporarily. The backup steam pumps that were supposed to kick in and help keep water pressure up also failed to activate.

The turbine has since come back online, but the boil advisory remains in effect. The earliest it could be lifted is midday Thursday (Sept. 21).

A boil water advisory in New Orleans, you say? Well, how about I go to the S&WB's website to learn more … pic.twitter.com/XqYVvsjsE0 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 20, 2017

Between this heat, and no one selling coffee due to this boil advisory, I don't even wipe my sweat… I just let it look like tears. — Karlie (@karlster_) September 21, 2017

Hoping the boil advisory ends soon. I had to give my dog La Croix this morning. — Hornbreaker (@hornbreaker) September 21, 2017

Live look into New Orleans during the boil water advisory pic.twitter.com/Kf7c7RlvLO — Tray Brown (@tuffbucketz) September 21, 2017

In New Orleans, baby wipes come in handy EVERY time there is a boil advisory in effect! #NOLAKnowsBoilOrders @Pampers @whereyatnola pic.twitter.com/MKV76MmQ9R — Kenny Lopez (@KennyLopez_TV) September 21, 2017

Residents on the East Bank of Orleans Parish, including New Orleans East and the Lower Ninth Ward, are advised not to use tap water to drink, make ice, or brush their teeth until further notice, according to city officials.

Any residents who have a compromised immune system are advised not to use tap water to wash their hands or bathe.

All other residents are advised to take the following hygiene precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with safe water.

Shower or bath: Being careful not to swallow any water, one may take a shower safely. Using caution when bathing infants and young children so that no water is swallowed is considered fairly safe. A sponge bath reduces the chance of swallowing water. The time spent bathing should be minimized. Children and disabled individuals should have their bath supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immunosuppressed, or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the advisory is lifted. For those who want to be absolutely safe, use safe water until further notice per the Louisiana Office of Public Health – Infectious Disease Epidemiology Section.