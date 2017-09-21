FBI names new special agent in charge for New Orleans Division

NEW ORLEANS — The FBI New Orleans Division has a new special agent in charge.

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced the appointment of Eric J. Rommal as the special agent in charge of the New Orleans Division.

Rommal most recently served as a deputy assistant director in the Directorate of Intelligence since 2016.

Rommal joined the FBI in 1997 and was assigned to the Atlanta Division, Savannah Resident Agency, where he investigated white collar crime, violent crime, cybercrime, and health care fraud matters.

Throughout his career,Rommal has held leadership positions in the Counterterrorism Division and the Directorate of Intelligence at Headquarters, and the Washington Field Office.

Rommal will report to the New Orleans Field Office for his new role in November.

He replaces Jeffrey Sallet, who left the New Orleans office to head up operations in Chicago.