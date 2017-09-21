× Covington man stabs roommate in head during fight over rent money

COVINGTON, La. – The Covington Police Department arrested a man for stabbing his roommate in the head during an argument last night.

Fifty-nine-year-old Timothy Logan was arguing with one of his roommates around 11 p.m. on September 20 in the 500 block of Magee Street when the stabbing occurred.

The argument escalated until Logan grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim in the head, according to the CPD.

Other roommates heard the victim screaming and subdued Logan.

Responding officers found the victim, Logan, and the other roommates standing outside the apartment complex when they arrived, according to the CPD.

The victim was brought to a hospital and is reported to be in serious condition.

Logan was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.