Boil water advisory lifted for East Bank of Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS – It is safe to drink the tap water again in all parts of Orleans Parish.

The Sewerage and Water Board announced at 11 a.m. that the precautionary boil water advisory that had been effect for the East Bank of Orleans Parish since yesterday morning has been lifted.

“Water samples from across the East Bank of New Orleans have tested negative for contamination, so the precautionary boil water advisory has been cancelled at this time,” Interim S&WB Executive Director Robert Miller said. “The Sewerage and Water Board is committed to providing safe drinking water and this precautionary boil water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution to ensure the public’s safety. We thank the impacted residents and businesses for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused. We also recommend the fast and professional work of S&WB employees from several departments and the excellent cooperation of LDH officials during this event.”

All residents in the affected area are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water, according to the S&WB.