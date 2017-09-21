Bogalusa jail guard accused of sex with inmate

BOGALUSA, La. — A longtime corrections officer in Bogalusa has been arrested for reported sexual activity with an inmate.

According to a news release from Bogalusa Police, Louis Clark, 61, of Bogalusa, has been working at the Bogalusa City Jail since 2002.

The arrest stems from a complaint made by the female inmate, which sparked an investigation.

Clark has been on administrative leave since Sept. 1.

He was booked Wednesday (Sept. 20) on charges of malfeasance if office, sexual conduct prohibited with persons in custody, and two counts of sexual battery.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

“These actions violate the values and mission of the city of Bogalusa and its police department,” Mayor Wendy Perrette said. “They will not be tolerated.”