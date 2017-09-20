Woman carves ‘f@#k you’ into vehicle after parking lot traffic dispute

THIBODAUX, La. – A woman caused nearly $700 in damage after she scratched an obscenity onto a car after a traffic dispute.

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. on September 17 in the 400 block of North Canal Boulevard, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

The victim and the woman had a traffic-related dispute in the parking lot before the victim entered the store.

The woman was then captured on surveillance video carving “f@#k you” onto the victim’s vehicle, causing $699 in damage, according to the TPD.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.