Woman badly burned in Irish Channel house fire dies of her injuries

NEW ORLEANS - An elderly woman who suffered second degree burns over more than half of her body when her home in the Irish Channel caught fire on Monday has passed away.

Firefighters found 87-year-old Corren Lang and her 77-year-old husband sitting on the front porch of their home in the 700 block of Soraparu Street when they arrived just before 5 p.m. on September 18, according to the NOFD.

Lang had been burned on more than 50 percent of her body, while her husband suffered burns on his hands and upper body, according to the NOFD.

The fire started in the back room of the single story shotgun double house.

No one was smoking at the time of the blaze, and the home did have working fire alarms, according to the NOFD.

Lang was transported to the burn center at Baton Rouge General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.