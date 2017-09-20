Wendy Williams starts her 9th season!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- 'How you doin?!' Monday the hit daytime talk sho host Wendy Williams kicked off her 9th season.

When we asked Williams why she has become one of the most successful talk show host she said, "I try to be consistent so I feel like they know what they're going to get. They knowthey'rer going to get 25 minutes of hot topics. They know that I love pretty dresses. They know that I will laugh at myself or the very least make you laugh."

The Wendy Williams show tapes in front of a live audience in New York City.

She airs on WGNO 26 every weekday morning at 9.