Turbine at S&WB back online, boil advisory still in effect

NEW ORLEANS — The turbine that failed at the Sewerage and Water Board this morning and led to a boil advisory for much of Orleans Parish is back online, but the boil advisory remains in effect until further notice.

City officials said they still don’t know what caused the outage for Turbine No. 6, the turbine that was brought in to help power the Sewerage and Water Board systems after a series of flooding events and missteps at the troubled agency.

Not only did the turbine fail unexpectedly this morning, a pair of steam pumps that are supposed to kick in if the turbine fails did not activate. The water pressure dropped below 15 psi, which prompts an automatic precautionary boil advisory.

The boil advisory is still in effect.

Residents on the East Bank of Orleans Parish, including New Orleans East and the Lower Ninth Ward, are advised not to use tap water to drink, make ice, or brush their teeth until further notice, according to city officials.

Any residents who have a compromised immune system are advised not to use tap water to wash their hands or bathe.

All other residents are advised to take the following hygiene precautions: