Thief steals packages, newspaper from Constance Street home

NEW ORLEANS – A man sat on the porch of an Uptown home for several minutes before walking off with multiple packages that had been delivered not long before.

The thief approached the home in the 3600 block of Constance Street around 2:30 p.m. on September 14, according to the NOPD.

Surveillance video shows the thief casually sitting on the porch under an American flag, ducking his head as a vehicle passes along the shady residential street.

The thief inspects the packages before getting up and walking away with them.

He stops to steal the homeowner’s newspaper before making his way through the front gate and down the street.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.