Thibodaux Police looking for man who beat, injured woman and two children

THIBODAUX, La. – The Thibodaux Police Department is looking for a man who knocked his ex-friend unconscious and attacked her children after an argument.

Thirty-eight-year-old Omar Harvey visited his ex at her home to drop off some of her belongings around 9:30 p.m. on September 16 when a fight broke out.

Harvey began arguing with his ex after she said she didn’t want to get back together with him, according to the TPD.

The woman and her two preteen children left the home and were waiting on someone to pick up the children when Harvey found them.

He punched the woman in the face, knocking her backwards. She was knocked unconscious after hitting her head on an ice machine as she fell, and the woman also injured her tailbone, according to the TPD.

Harvey then struck one child in the face, knocking that child to the ground, scratching the finger of the other child in the process.

When arrested, Harvey will face charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, second degree battery, and two counts of cruelty to juveniles with force/violence, according to the TPD.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Omar Harvey is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.