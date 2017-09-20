× S&WB issues boil water advisory for East Bank of Orleans after ‘power fluctuation’

NEW ORLEANS – The Sewerage and Water Board has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the East Bank of Orleans Parish.

The order comes after what S&WB officials termed a “power fluctuation” at the beleaguered Carrollton Plant caused a “momentary drop in pressure.”

Residents on the East Bank of Orleans are advised to boil water and let it cool before drinking the water, using it to bathe, or using it to brush their teeth until further notice.

