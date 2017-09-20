Suspect in ‘very large’ theft ring flees from Slidell PD, drives truck into lake

SLIDELL, La. — A man who police believe is part of a “very large” theft ring is still at large after fleeing from Slidell Police officers and driving his truck into a lake behind the Lake Village neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to Slidell PD, the man was stealing from Home Depot when the chase started. The suspect swam across the lake to the other bank and ran across the interstate. Police have been looking for him ever since.

The theft ring the suspect is potentially involved with is believed to have stolen up to a quarter-million dollars worth of items.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored GMC pickup truck with Alabama license plates. He was last seen in the area of Brownswitch Road, Robert Road extension, Interstate 59, Lincoln Road Dean Road.

He’s not believed to be armed and dangerous, but Slidell Police still warn residents to “please remain vigilant.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Slidell PD.