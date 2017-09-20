STPSO investigating possible homicide in Covington area

COVINGTON – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder after a body was found inside a car was found in a ditch in Covington last night.

Deputies responded to a report of a car in a ditch in the Airport Road area north of Covington around 10:15 p.m. on September 19, according to the STPSO.

When the deputies arrived, they found a body inside the car with injuries that were inconsistent with the crash.

No further details about the identity of the dead person or the type of injuries the person sustained have been released.

If anyone has any information, the STPSO asks you to call (985) 898-2338.​