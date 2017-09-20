Report: Rapper Mystikal indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in north Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. — New Orleans-born rapper Mystikal has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Caddo Parish, according to KSLA.

The former No Limit Records rapper, whose name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is accused along with two other people of sexually assaulting someone at a Shreveport casino last year.

The charges come several years after Mystikal served prison time for sexual battery and extortion. He pleaded guilty to those charges in 2003 and was released from prison in 2010.

Mystikal, best known for his songs “Shake It Fast” and “Danger,” performed on stage for this year’s Essence Fest at the No Limit Reunion.

He turned himself in to authorities in Caddo Parish in August. His bond is $3 million.