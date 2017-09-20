Peterson: winning cures all

Saints running back Adrian Peterson said a lot of the questions about his role in the offense would go away with wins.

Peterson met with the reporters Wednesday after practice.

Peterson has 14 carries for 44 yards in two games this season. His longest run is for nine yards.

Four Saints did not practice Wednesday, according to the injury report submitted to the NFL.

They are offensive tackles Terron Armstead (shoulder) and Zach Strief (knee), and cornerbacks Sterling Moore (chest), and Marshon Lattimore (concussion).

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton was limited in practice Wednesday with right shoulder/ankle injuries.