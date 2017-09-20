Package thief caught on camera targeting Garden District home

NEW ORLEANS – A package thief systematically targeted a Garden District home in broad daylight this week.

The woman can be seen on surveillance video casually passing by a home in the 1500 block of Fourth Street around 1 p.m. on September 16, according to the NOPD.

The woman checks to make sure the home’s front gate is unlocked before continuing to walk down the block.

Several minutes later, the woman reappears at the front gate.

She makes her way up to the home’s front porch, where she opens a large cardboard box that had been delivered earlier in the day.

The woman takes the box with her as she exits through the gate and then begins to make her way down the sidewalk, struggling to carry the apparently heavy box.

If you know the identity or whereabouts of this package thief, please contact Detective Amanda Williams at (504) 658-6123 or any member of the 6th District Property Crimes Unit at (504) 658-6060.