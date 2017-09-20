New record label making a splash in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A new record label has emerged in New Orleans.

It's called Bubble Bath Records, and with 16 artists, they're already making a splash.

The label was founded by Alex Pena, Alijah Carol and I'm John Maestas.

They say the purpose of the new record company is to "focus on bringing attention to a lot of the unique and original music happening in New Orleans now; artists that don't necessarily cater to the New Orleans brand of music."

As for the genres they represent, the founders say most of their artists cross genre lines.

"We got a little bit of everything."

So, where does the name Bubble Bath Records come from?

It's an homage to Snoop Dogg and his lyric, "I put the bubbles in the tub so I can take a bubble bath."

The label has hosted a few jam sessions since it opened over the summer. They're planning even more for the fall.

