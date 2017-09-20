Love is in the air for NOMA’s ‘Love in the Garden’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The New Orleans Museum of Art and Whitney Bank are teaming up to throw a party in the New Orleans Museum of Art's Sydney & Walda Besthoff sculpture garden.

The party is called, "Love in the Garden" and News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez shows us why this garden is the perfect place for the party!

"The garden and the museum will be the perfect backdrop for this event. People who attend can come and enjoy the 64 sculptures in the garden, but can also enjoy food from our local restaurants. There will also be drinks from wonderful bartenders, and mixologists will be competing in a competition to see who can make the best love-themed drinks," Marguerite Moisio with Whitney Bank said.

Glendy Foster, Olivia Carisella, and Susan Taylor all work for NOMA. They love to walk around the sculpture garden and look at the beautiful sculptures.

"Love in the Garden" is this Friday in City Park at NOMA's sculpture garden. It starts at 7 p.m. and goes until midnight. Entertainment will be provided by Kinfolk Brass Band, BRW, and Dj Brice Nice.

For ticket information, click HERE.