‘Chefs to Watch’ dinner recognizing rising stars in Louisiana cuisine

NEW ORLEANS-- Louisiana has such a long-lasting heritage of amazing chefs and since 2002, Louisiana Cookin' magazine has been recognizing rising stars in the cuisine scene.

They do so with their "Chefs to Watch" six course dinner. The six chefs will be cooking dishes showing off their passion for traditional meals along with introducing fresh food concepts.

"Chefs to watch represents chefs from all over the state. There are New Orleans chefs, but also chefs coming in from Monroe, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette. We want to celebrate all of them and their accomplishments. They are great examples of chefs in our state that our helping to push creole and cajun cuisine forward," Daniel Schumacher, Editor of Louisiana Cookin' said.

The six "Chefs to Watch" are: Meg Bickford (Cafe Adelaide in New Orleans), Blake Phillips (Bayou Roux in Monroe), Allie Bookman (Cupcake Allie in Baton Rouge), Zach Engel (Shaya in New Orleans), Ryan Trahan (Dark Roux in Lafayette), and Carl Schaubhut (DTB in New Orleans & Bacobar in Covington).

The dinner will be held at Borgne restaurant tomorrow night at 7 p.m. For tickets, click HERE.