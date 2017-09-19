WWII Museum named No. 2 museum in the world by TripAdvisor users

NEW ORLEANS — Travelers who rely on TripAdvisor have named the National WWII Museum as the No. 2 museum in both the world and the nation.

According to a press release from the museum, the rankings — from the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards — are up from No. 11 in the world and No. 4 in the United States last year.

Other winners include The Metropolitan Museum of Art (No.1 in the nation), Art Institute of Chicago (No.3 in the nation), The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum (No.4 in the nation) and USS Midway Museum (No.5 in the nation).

TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards highlight the world’s most popular museums based on the quantity and quality of consumer ratings gathered over a 12-month period.

“We couldn’t be prouder to receive such an honor from TripAdvisor and all the travelers who visit our Museum in New Orleans,” said Stephen J. Watson, President & CEO of The National WWII Museum. “It is our Museum’s mission to share the story of the WWII generation, and thanks to the enthusiastic work of our Board of Trustees, staff and volunteers, we’re able to provide an enriching and inspiring experience to travelers who visit us from around the globe.”

The National WWII Museum remains the No. 1 attraction in New Orleans for the fifth consecutive year. Other top attractions in New Orleans include St. Louis Cathedral and Jackson Square.

This past June, the Museum opened its newest permanent exhibit, The Arsenal of Democracy: The Herman and George Brown Salute to the Home Front, which tells the story of the road to war and the Home Front, including the political discord of the prewar years, the terror of the Pearl Harbor attacks, the massive mobilization in personnel and manufacturing, and the experience of ordinary Americans.

The museum, which has received over 6 million visitors since opening in 2000, closed fiscal year 2017 with nearly 700,000 visitors. Additionally, the Museum’s membership – now at nearly 157,000 – is the highest it’s ever been, increasing by about 10,000 from 2016.