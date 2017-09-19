Would you eat it? Crab Game Day Dip

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Test Kitchen Taylor has been asking for your best game day dip recipes, and here's a crab dip from Amanda Zalud! Her son Jake is a sophomore at Tulane.
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!
Game Day Crab Dip
1 12-ounce container of whipped cream cheese
2T mayo
1T Worcestershire sauce
1/2 lemon juiced
2 t dry sherry
1/4 t crab boil seasoning
Salt & Pepper
1 6-ounce can of crab meat
2 T fresh chopped chives for garnish
In a medium bowl mix together the cream cheese, mayo, worcestshire, lemon juice, sherry, crab boil seasoning, salt and pepper. Fold in the crab meat and chives. Top with a few more chives for garnish!
Hollow out green bell pepper and serve it inside of that
For dipping, you can use mini carrots, radishes, cucumber spears, cherry tomatoes, bread sticks, pita chips!