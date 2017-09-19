Are you a New Orleans socialite? We’ve got just the club for you!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Saint Claude Social Club on Sophie Wright Place isn't just a place to pick up a cute pair of earrings, it's a place to meet other independant women in the arts.

Their brands embody the colorful spirit of the New Orleans, something their owners wish to preserve.

"Historically, New Orleans has dozens of social clubs for men. We aren't saying men aren't welcome here, but we created this store for women, by women who support other women artists," St. Claude Social Club Sarah Killen co-founder said.

The store concept strives to be inclusive over exclusive. Inspired by women’s groups throughout history, SCSC is a destination where all women are welcome—and encouraged—to socialize, shop, grab a drink and share skills.

Saint Claude Social Club was created in the Fall of 2016, and is celebrating one year of empowering women and dressing them.

"We wanted a store that embodied the spirit of New Orleans and made a statement about what we believe New Orleans style is: colorful, fun, eclectic and decorative. Pulling inspiration from the many cultures that founded the city, we created an environment that mixes African and Haitian influences with Spanish and French design details," co-founder Margaret Sche said.

The store plays host to several social events designed to be an outlet for creative women seeking other creative women.

"When we opened this store, we knew we wanted the social club to be an aspect, so we created this lounge space, for women to make themselves comfortable," said Margaret Sche, referring to the cozy sheepskin covered couches and chairs section at the back of her store.

St. Claude is named after Sarah Killen's local jewelry line, but has grown to mean a safe haven for women of all walks of life to socialize.

For the Saint Claude woman, dressing up is a way of life.