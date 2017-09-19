Two men indicted in Hammond bank robbery case

NEW ORLEANS — The United States Attorney’s Office in New Orleans announced the indictment on Tuesday, Sept. 19, of two men in connection with a bank robbery in Hammond.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Aaron Rudolph and 42-year-old John Rudolph, both of New Orleans, robbed the First Bank and Trust on August 15. The bank is located at in the 1300 block of south Morrison Boulevard in Hammond.

According to the indictment, the pair entered the bank and John Rudolph showed a gun to a teller. They’re accused of leaving with more than $10,000.

The pair is charged with bank robbery and conspiracy to commit bank robbery.

The indictment reads that the pair did, “…agree with each other and with persons known and unknown to the Grand Jury…” to commit the robbery. It suggests that other people may have been involved.

Other news reports suggest at least one of the men may be tied to another bank robbery the same day.

According to the U. S. Attorney’s Office, if convicted, the pair could get up to five years in prison on the conspiracy charge, 25 years on the robbery charge, and a life sentence for using a firearm during the crimes. They could also receive a fine up to $750,000.