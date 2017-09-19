The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience with the Abita Springs Golf Club

Abita Springs, La



Abita Springs Golf Club

Abita Springs Golf Club invites you to enjoy the freshly refurbished and newly renovated golf course and facility. Enjoyed by seasoned golfers year-round, Abita Springs Golf Club is one of the best kept secrets in St. Tammany Parish and is located five-and-a-half miles northeast of Abita Springs off Highway 435.

Address 73433 Oliver St., Abita Springs, LA 70420

Phone Number (985) 893-2463

Website

A great gift for the golfer on your list!

Deal Highlights

$99 gets you over $350 worth of golf

A round of golf with cart at each participating course location

Enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area

Description

For a limited time enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for $99. That’s eight 18 hole rounds for less than $20 a round! Some restrictions apply.

Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course

Must call ahead for available tee times; 72 hr maximum pre-book required. Must mention card when booking Tee Time.

Not valid for tournament or league play; not valid with other discounts/promotions

Not valid before 11am holidays and weekends

Loft 18 offer not valid Friday and Saturday 4pm – close

Limit 1 card per household

Golf Card will expire on 08/1/2018

Purchase Agreement

Your Golf Card will be mailed within 7-10 days

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed events

Certificate(s) not redeemable for cash

NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments

Click here for more information on the Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience and for a list of participating golf courses.