The Big Easy Boys are back in town. And the town is Westwego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTWEGO, La - They croon.

They sing songs from the fifties and sixties.

They are The Big Easy Boys.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE on WGNO News with a Twist with the "boys" as they kick off three weekends worth of shows.

Their stage is the Westwego Performing Arts Theatre at 177 Sala Avenue in Westwego, Louisiana.

It's a hidden gem that was damaged by Hurricane Isaac. Now it's back and ready to set the stage for the fortieth season for Jefferson Performing Arts Society.

You can see The Big Easy Boys through October 1.

Here's the boys' schedule:

Friday, September 22 - 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 23 - 7:30 pm

Sunday, September 24 - 2 pm (and if you'd like it, you can do lunch, too)

Friday, September 29 - 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 30 - 7:30 pm

Sunday, October 1 - 2 pm (and again, if you'd like to do lunch, it's again an option)

Ticket prices are $20 to $50 (that's the Sunday with lunch price)

To get tickets, please click right here.

The Big Easy Boys are making their debut with Jefferson Performing Arts Society.

The music you'll hear from them is a mix of Motown, Doo Wop and even some Rock and Roll. They sing all the hits from the fifties and sixties.

Some of the hits they'll perform are by Franki Vali and the Four Seasons. They sing the music of the other boys, That would be The Beach Boys. They sing a little Elvis Presley and even The Beatles.

The Big Easy Boys are not alone on stage. They're joined by their friends, The Big Easy Babes.

And they've got an eight-piece band to keep them all together.