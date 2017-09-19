‘Talk Like A Pirate Day’. Eat pizza from a pirate on a tricycle, any day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The food truck movement is getting a little competition.

It's happening on the streets of New Orleans where food is like oxygen.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has a meal that's great for any day.

It's really good for National Talk Like A Pirate Day.

That's why Wild Bill is smack dab in the middle of New Orleans.

And that's where you find Matt "Madman" Mahoy. He's the creator and chef of the world's first tricycle pirate pizza ship. It's a pizza parlor on three wheels.

Madman does not work alone. He has a first mate.

His name is Joel "Brownbread the Savage" Stewart.

These buccaneers are making, baking and selling pizza on street corners and at festivals all over new Orleans. It's called Pirate Pizza. You'll find the schedule on the website.

The menu for Pirate Pizza serves up what the pirate creators call "slices of booty". It's their brand of pizza.

They also have a pizza version of the traditional po-boy. It's called a pizza boy.

Matt "Madman" Mahoy originally came to New Orleans as a volunteer to help clean up the city after Hurricane Katrina. He fell in love with the place. He started a pop up pizza business at a New Orleans bar and that's what eventually lead to Pirate Pizza.

As "Madman" likes to tell his story, a two week trip has turned into a ten year adventure. And right now, the adventure has him as chef and captain of Pirate Pizza.