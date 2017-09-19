× Mystery woman makes off with man’s Patriots hat after night in Canal Street hotel

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who made off with a Patriots fan’s belongings while he was asleep in his Canal Street hotel room last Saturday night.

The victim met a woman on September 16, and brought her back to his hotel room just before 4 a.m., according to the NOPD.

After some time, the victim fell asleep, and when he woke up around 7:30 a.m., the woman and all of the victim’s belongings were missing, according to the NOPD.

Surveillance video captured the suspect in possession of the victim’s belongings, including a New England Patriots hat.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.