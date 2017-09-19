Man caught on camera stealing unattended iPad

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole an iPad that had been left on an electrical box by a phone technician near the Fairgrounds.

The theft occurred around noon on September 13 in the 1600 block of Paul Morphy Street, according to the NOPD.

The victim was using his iPad while conduction telecommunications work around 11 a.m. that day when he accidentally left the iPad sitting on an electric box on the side of the road.

About 90 minutes later, the victim realized he was missing the iPad, and returned to the site, but the iPad was missing.

A nearby surveillance camera captured several vehicles drive by the forgotten iPad before a man driving a Ford SUV spots it as he passes, reverses down the street, and parks across from the electric box.

The man then gets out of his SUV,casually walks over to the iPad, picks it up, and gets back into his truck.

The owner of the iPad attempted to track the device, but it didn’t work because the iPad had been turned off.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.