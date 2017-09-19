Knock, knock. Who’s there? Kids. Kids who? Kids writing jokes to help other kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Fourth graders look dressed for a day in Paris.

And this is actually English class. But it is Ecole Bilingue. And that's the French school in New Orleans.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says it's just the way these kids learn at their school.

And that's no joke.

That's until Justice Roniger stands up for his stand-up routine.

Justice asks the class, "what do you call a greedy crab?"

Everybody answers, "what?"

Justice says, "shellfish."

That joke from Justice Roniger was such a side-splitting success, it's now preserved in print.

It's in a book of jokes. Jokes for kids by kids from across America.

Justice is one of three kids from the New Orleans area in the book called "Little Book, Big Laughs - Cool Jokes for Summer".

And this book is one of three joke books for and by kids.

Wild Bill asks Justice where he got the joke.

Justice says he wrote it with help from his mom.

Wild Bill says, "is your mom funny?"

Justice says, "yes she is."

"As funny as you are?" asks Wild Bill.

"No," says the ten-year-old joke writer.

The jokes from Justice and other kids from around America help kids who need help paying medical bills.

The kids get this help from an organization called United Healthcare Children's Foundation.

The kids get this help from an organization called United Healthcare Children's Foundation.

And that really is no joke.