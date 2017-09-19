Katie’s Kitchen: Corn maque choux with shrimp, a savory Louisiana staple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Katie's Restaurant and Bar in Mid-City is known for its rich local flavor and friendly neighborhood feel.

In our newest food series, Katie's Kitchen, News with a Twist will be getting all the best recipes from Katie's owner and chef Scot Craig.

Today, it's a Louisiana staple: corn maque choux with shrimp.

Here's the recipe:

1 lb 16/20 Louisiana shrimp, peeled and deviened

8 ea sweet corn ears, (charred if you like, or just boiled)

1 cup sweet onion, diced

½ cup tri color bell peppers, diced

¼ cup celery, diced

¼ cup creole tomato, diced

4 ea garlic cloves, sliced

1 Tbs fresh thyme leaves

1 cup heavy cream

creole seasoning, to taste

Cut the cooked corn kernels off of the cob, and reserve for later. Saute the shrimp in a little olive oil and season with a little creole seasoning. Add the onion, pepper, celery, and garlic and cook for a few minutes until they are softened. Add the tomato and thyme and cook for another few minutes until the tomatoes begin to soften well. Add your cream and cook until it is reduced and the maque choux is nice and thick.