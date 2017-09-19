Dangerous Hurricane Maria set to impact Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands

NEW ORLEANS – A tremendously strong and powerful category 5 Hurricane Maria is continuing to wreak havoc across the Caribbean.

After impacting some of the islands overnight into Wednesday morning, Maria has strengthened back to category 5 levels with winds of 160 mph.

This makes it a very dangerous and destructive system.

As it stands right now, both the U. S. and British Virgin Islands could be looking at a worst case scenario.

Those areas would be in the eastern part of the eye which would maximize the wind and storm surge threats. Puerto Rico will also get the brunt of the storm, though the eye may pass on the eastern edge of the island.

The storm is forecast to be at category 4 intensity as it moves through these areas.

After that a turn to the north is expected and it does not look like Maria will impact the U.S. mainland at this point.

Jose lingering off the east coast should actually help to pull Maria farther north through the weekend.

As always, stay with WGNO on-air and online for the latest.