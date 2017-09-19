Cookin’ with Nino: Quinoa and Black Bean Chili
Quinoa and Black Bean Chili
Ingredients:
- 1 cup uncooked quinoa, rinsed
- 2 cups water
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes
- 2 (19 ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 zucchini, chopped
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
- 1 tablespoon minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 1 cup frozen corn
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions:
- Bring the quinoa and water to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the quinoa is tender, and the water has been absorbed, about 15 to 20 minutes; set aside.
- Meanwhile, heat the vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat. Stir in the onion, and cook until the onion softens and turns translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, chili powder, and cumin; cook and stir 1 minute to release the flavors. Stir in the tomatoes, black beans, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, zucchini, jalapeno pepper, chipotle pepper, and oregano. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer 20 minutes.
- After 20 minutes, stir in the reserved quinoa and corn. Cook to reheat the corn for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, and stir in the cilantro to serve.
*******
Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.
Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.