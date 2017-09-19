Col. John Fortunato steps down from position with JPSO

METAIRIE – Longtime Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer John Fortunato is stepping down.

Fortunato, one of three PIOs working at the JPSO, has been a public spokesman for the department for 46 years.

“Public information officer is a demanding job and important to the operations of the JPSO,” Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said. “Johnny has served this department for many years and we’re grateful. We wish him well.”

Rumors have been swirling about Fortunato’s future, which many in Jefferson Parish now say may include a run for the sheriff’s seat recently vacated by Newell Normand, but Fortunato has yet to make a public announcement about his future plans.