Beauty Tips with Dr. Burkenstock: The importance of exercise

NEW ORLEANS -- Women are like a fine bottle of wine. We get better with age.

Sometimes, when we go through these hormonal changes, our body and our sexual health change.

Fortunately, there are things we can do to regain that voluptuous vitality, including exercise.

We all know when we exercise we feel better. But did you know when you exercise you’re building neurotransmitters? Things like serotonin, norepinephrine and dopamine make us feel happy and balanced.

These also release sexual hormones, which make us feel intact.

So get out there and exercise, and remember, keeping in shape is 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise.

