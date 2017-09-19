Beauty Tips with Dr. Burkenstock: How supplements restore vitality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Women are like a fine bottle of wine. We get better with age.

Sometimes, when we go through these hormonal changes, our body and our sexual health change.

Fortunately, there are things we can do to regain that voluptuous vitality, including taking supplements.

As we approach the age of 42, 45 and beyond, we don’t absorb vitamins and minerals quite as well as we did when we were younger.

Instead of jumping to an antidepressant or some other medication for hot flashes, many times vitamins and minerals in the form of good supplements is the way to go. GMP supplements can alleviate these symptoms for us, supplements like zinc, vitality combinations, DHEA, and pre and probiotics, can accomplish the same goal without strong medications.

