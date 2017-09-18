Woman pulls gun on ex-boyfriend in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who threatened her ex-boyfriend with a handgun in New Orleans East.

The victim was walking home in the 4700 block of Downman Road on September 17 when he spotted a white SUV heading his way, according to the NOPD.

When the SUV got closer, the victim spotted his ex-girlfriend, 39-year-old Keishea Lewis King and an unidentified man inside the vehicle.

King and the man brandished a black handgun at the victim, who ran away in fear for his life, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on the location of Keishea King can contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070.